Snow, ice and freezing rain warnings across Scotland until Monday

Met Office cautions over difficult driving conditions and possible travel disruption

A two-day snow warning has been issued for Edinburgh and southern Scotland for the weekend - which follows an ice alert for later on New Year’s Day.

A separate snow and ice warning is in force for northern Scotland until Thursday.

Snowploughs at work on the M8 at Heartlands in Whitburn, West Lothian, on New Year's Day

The Met Office yellow extreme weather warning for snow covers much of southern Scotland including the eastern half of the Central Belt, along with most of England, from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday.

The forecaster said: “Outbreaks of rain spreading north eastwards later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday will likely be preceded by a spell of snow on its northern flank.

“Whilst there is a fair bit of uncertainty as to how far north this may spread, and how long any snow will last, significant accumulations of snow are possible, especially but not exclusively on hills.

“Currently, parts of the Midlands, Wales and northern England are most at risk of disruption, where 5cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 20-30cm over high ground of Wales and/or the Pennines.

“This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.

“In addition, as milder air attempts to move northwards into southern and central areas, snow may turn to a spell of freezing rain for a time, adding to the risk of ice.

Snow falling on the M8 near Whitburn in West Lothian on New Year's Day

“If milder air is able to spread more bodily northwards, any snow in southern parts of the warning area may be relatively short-lived before turning to rain.

“Given the uncertainties, it is quite likely this warning area and start/end times will be refined over the coming days as confidence increases in areas most likely to be impacted.”

Meantime, a yellow warning for ice will cover Scotland and northern England from 4pm on New Year’s Day until 10am on Thursday.

John Devlin/The Scotsman

The Met Office said: “A band of rain, sleet and hill snow will clear southwards during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“As skies clear in its wake, and with standing water following earlier rain in places, ice is likely to form quite quickly on untreated surfaces, leading to difficult travel conditions, creating a risk for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“Wintry showers are also likely along some north-facing coasts overnight, increasing the chance of ice in places.”

A previously-issued separate yellow warning for ice and snow that has been in force since 4am on New Year’s Day for northern Scotland, Orkney and Shetland and much of the Hebrides has been extended to 10am on Thursday.

The Met Office said: “Snow showers are likely on Wednesday, continuing overnight and through to Thursday morning.

“1-3cm snowfall is likely at low levels with 5-10cm above 300 m, leading to difficult driving conditions and some travel disruption.

“Sleet is more likely along windward coasts at times, leading to ice formation on untreated surfaces overnight.”

Paul Gundersen, a chief forecaster for the Met Office, said: “Wintry showers are starting to feed into northern Scotland.

“Northern parts of the UK are already experiencing colder conditions, but by Thursday morning the much colder air will reach remaining parts of the south and south east.”

Network Rail was carrying out safety checks to see whether the Perth-Inverness line could be re-opened on Thursday after high river levels at Dalguise, north of Dunkeld, and Kingussie halted trains.