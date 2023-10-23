A man who died after a tree struck his van near Forfar, Angus, during Storm Babet on Thursday has been named by police.

John Gillan, 56, from Arbroath, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on the B9127 at Whigstreet which happened at around 5.05pm on Thursday October 19.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “We are devastated by the loss of John and the circumstances in which he died.

John GIllan. Photo: Police Scotland

“John was a loving husband to Gaynor, dad to Marc, father-in-law to Natasha, and granddad to Reygan and Finley.

“He was also a loving son to John and Moira, brother to Wendy and a loving uncle, son-in-law and brother-in-law. John will be deeply missed by us all.

“Thank you to family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.

“We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for John.”

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday evening, police released a statement confirming the identity of a woman who died after being swept into the Water of Lee at Glen Esk at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

Wendy Taylor, 57, was described in a tribute from her family as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and “a ray of sunshine” to everyone who knew her.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that a search is continuing for a second man reported missing on Friday, who is said to have been trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.