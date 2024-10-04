How to see the Northern Lights in Scotland this weekend
When can I see the Northern Lights?
The Northern Lights will be visible again in Scotland this Saturday night.
The Met Office has confirmed that: “Aurora activity is expected to increase this weekend, leading to aurora potentially being visible across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England where skies are clear.
“Saturday night has the greatest likelihood of aurora being visible”
What is the best chance to see the Aurora?
A moving and spectacular sight, it’s important to try to find the best place to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
Firstly, in order to have a chance. it has to be a clear night with no cloud cover.
If this is the case, then find a dark location with zero light pollution - which might be difficult if you live in a city, so do plan ahead!
When you are there, with the clear skies, look towards the Northern Horizon, and the Aurora should appear as a green or red glow.
Can I photograph the Northern Lights?
The best photographs taken of the Northern Lights are taken with a tripod and a long exposure length.
However, there is no reason not to try with a phone or standard hand held camera, if you’ve found the right spot to see it.
Often, it is only through a camera lens that the full affect can be seen. Just be warned, that for better or worse, they will not look the same as they do with the naked eye!
We would love to see and share any pictures taken by those lucky enough to see the Northern Lights so do send them in!
