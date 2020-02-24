Hour-by-hour weather forecast Scotland: Here's when snow is expected to fall

Snow is set to hit most of Scotland on Monday (24 Feb), with temperatures dropping and a Met Office weather warning currently in place.

The yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 10pm, covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, southwest Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders, and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said, “Snow is expected to spread northeastwards into Scotland early on Monday, perhaps even falling to low levels during the morning rush hour across and to the south of the Central Belt of Scotland, before spreading northwards into the rest of the warning area.

“Across the south of the warning area, snow may turn to rain during the afternoon, but further north, and especially on higher routes above 200 metres, significant accumulations of snow may occur during the afternoon and evening.

“Here, 2 to 5cm of snow is likely above 100 to 200 metres whilst above 300 metres 10 to 20 cm snow may build up.”

Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for the Highlands

09:00: Cloudy - 1C

10:00: Fog - 1C

11:00: Light snow - 1C

12:00: Fog - 1C

13:00: Light snow - 1C

14:00: Heavy snow - 1C

15:00: Heavy snow - 1C

16:00: Heavy snow - 0C

17:00: Heavy snow - 0C

18:00: Light snow - 0C

19:00: Light snow - 0C

20:00: Light snow - 1C

21:00: Heavy snow - 0C

22:00: Heavy snow - 0C

Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Edinburgh

09:00: Light rain - 1C

10:00: Heavy snow - 1C

11:00: Heavy snow - 1C

12:00: Light snow - 1C

13:00: Light rain - 1C

14:00: Drizzle - 2C

15:00; Drizzle - 2C

16:00: Mist - 2C

17:00: Light snow or rain - 1C

18:00: Light snow - 1C

19:00: Light snow - 2C

20:00: Cloud - 2C

21:00: Cloud - 2C

22:00: Cloud - 2C

23:00: Cloud - 1C

Hour-by-hour Met Office forecast for Glasgow

09:00: Sleet - 2C

10:00: Sleet - 1C

11:00: Heavy snow - 1C

12:00: Light snow - 1C

13:00: Light snow - 1C

14:00: Light snow - 1C

15:00: Sleet - 2C

16:00: Overcast - 2C

17:00: Overcast - 2C

18:00: Cloudy - 2C

19:00: Partly cloud - 2C

20:00: Clear night - 2C

21:00: Partly cloudy- 2C

22:00: Partly cloudy - 2C

Will it snow for the rest of the week?

The Met Office said that Tuesday (25 Feb) will be “a cold day with a mixture of bright spells and wintry showers giving further snow accumulations inland.”

The UK outlook for the remainder of the week explains, “Remaining cold with sunshine and blustery, wintry showers on Wednesday. These continuing in the north on Thursday and Friday with cloud and longer spells of rain at times further south.”