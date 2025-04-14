After a glorious week last week - what can the east coast expect from the weather in the next few days?

Scotland enjoyed glorious sunshine and high temperatures last week as the Easter Holidays kicked off to a great start, weather wise.

Despite a grey start to the week, there are a few rays starting to appear. Here is what the weather is going to be like in Edinburgh and the Lothians this week.

Monday

Starting off with some grey clouds and rain.

Though the sun will be shining sporadically through out the morning, by midday the grey clouds have swept in and it will be raining straight through until just after 10 pm.

The temperature is going to bounce between 9C and 10C but wind chill will make it feel more like 7 through out the day.

Tuesday

Another grey day ahead, but not as much rain fall predicted.

The rain will appear in the early hours of the morning, around 2am, but by 4 am there’s nothing but grey skies, with sporadic, but low chance of showers.

The temperature will be between 7C and 11 C and it will feel like this too with very little wind predicted.

Wednesday

We are not shaking that rain unfortunately - good for the plants though.

Showers are predicted through out the day, with temperatures staying low - around 7C and it will feel even colder.

Thursday

Finally, the sunshine is returning - not to full strength, but the day is looking a little brighter.

A bright morning is expected with a few clouds, though we’re not completely free of the rain, with the showers expected to hit around 1 pm.

Temperatures will be a little higher than the day before, with highs of 10C, and it will feel like this too.

Friday

Although this day isn’t looking as sunny, it is looking like its the first day that is properly dry - well, almost.

With potential showers around 10 am, the rest of the day is looking dry, if a little cloudy.

With temperature highs of around 12C, its practically summer,

Saturday

The grey skies will return temporarily on Saturday morning, though it should clear up towards late afternoon, around 4 pm.

It will remain cloudy in the evening however.

There will be temperature highs of 11 C, and it will feel around 8C through out the day.

Sunday

Easter Sunday will see another rainy start to the day - but it will clear up later, with some sunshine peaking through around 4 pm.

Any plans should probably wait until the afternoon!