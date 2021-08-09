Glasgow funnel cloud: Was there a 'tornado' spotted above the city?

A rare cloud formation has been spotted above Glasgow today, which has a striking resemblance to a tornado – but what is this strange weather phenomenon, and is there any danger?

By Scott McCartney
Monday, 9th August 2021, 1:30 pm
According to the Met Office, the formation is known as a funnel cloud, and is the starting phase of a potential tornado.

The forecaster says that funnel clouds or 'tuba' are extending, spinning fingers of cloud that reach towards the ground, but never touch it.

When they do reach the ground they become a tornado.

The photo shows a spout of cloud reaching towards the ground - thankfully it did not connect on this occasion.

In the UK the cone-shaped clouds are often thinner, compared to hotspots such as tornado alley in the USA, where the funnel clouds can sometimes be thicker and much more intense.

A funnel cloud forms when a rotating column of wind draws in cloud droplets.

The clouds are most often associated with heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning.

Weather warning: East of Scotland braced for heavy showers, floods, and thunderstorms

If a funnel cloud does make contact with the ground and produce a tornado, very strong winds can be expected in the immediate vicinity, potentially causing severe damage.

If a funnel cloud reaches a body of water it becomes a waterspout.

According to the Met Office, the UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, though it is very rare that are they strong enough to cause any significant damage.

Occasionally funnel clouds are spotted in Scotland, with a large one pictured above Johnstone, in Renfrewshire in August 2019.

Another is thought to have touched down briefly between Arbroath and Dundee just a month earlier in July 2019.

