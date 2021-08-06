During rush hour, Glasgow’s M8 was impacted by the flooding with lanes and offslips closed as a result. However, the flooding issues have now been cleared.
In the City Centre, Queen Street station saw chaos for commuters as several train services were delayed or cancelled.
A Glasgow subway station was shut to customers as a result of the weather with a sign outside West Street informing users that the stop is closed.
In the West End, Byres Road, Great Western Road and Clarence Drive were impacted by flooding where traffic built up as a result.
Across Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire huge thunder peals were reported with a one local resident’s garden flooded.
In these areas, a witness said that rain was 'running down the streets like a burn'.
Two residents in Newton Mearns and Neilston compared the weather to a ‘tropical rainstorm’ and one person who lived in Kuala Lumpur likened the weather conditions to current ones in Glasgow.
Pollokshields also felt the brunt of the rainy sheets with streets looking as if they were ‘underwater’ to many residents and ducks were seen swimming along main roads in the Southside area.
Network Rail Scotland deployed staff in and around Glasgow due to the rain. This flooded one of the two tracks through Bishopbriggs for a time.
Glasgow and most of Scotland remains under a yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning until 23.59pm on Saturday night.
A Met Office Spokesperson said: "Slow-moving, heavy downpours, some thundery, may cause flooding and travel disruption."