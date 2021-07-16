The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 93, most of them in western Germany, where emergency responders were searching for hundreds of missing people. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Germany, Belgium floods: More than 100 dead with dozens still missing

DEATH TOLL IN EUROPEAN FLOODS PASSES 100 AS SCRAMBLE TO FIND SURVIVORS CONTINUES

By Andy O'Brien
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:54 pm

The death toll in floods in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has increased to 43, officials said, pushing the total number of fatalities in Germany and Belgium above 100.

Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors and rescue people trapped in houses at risk of collapse.

Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll has risen to 12, with five people still missing, local authorities and media reported early on Friday.

The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse across the region.

1. Blessem district of Erftstadt in Germany. Rescuers were rushing Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne.

Regional authorities said several people had died after their houses collapsed due to subsidence, and aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole. (Rhein-Erft-Kreis via AP)

Photo: Rhein-Erft-Kreis

2. A fireman stands next to a destroyed car pressed against a tree by the torrents after the floods caused major damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany

The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 118 on July 16, with at least 103 dead in Germany. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)

Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE

3. Debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021.

Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Photo: Michael Probst

4. People carry their belongings past a broken road in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021.

Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Photo: Michael Probst

