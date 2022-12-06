News you can trust since 1817
Former NASA engineer reveals quickest way to defrost windscreens

With Scotland and much of the UK braced for a cold snap and extreme winter weather, a former NASA engineer has some advice for early-morning commuters.

By Conor Marlborough
4 minutes ago
Ex-NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober has uploaded a video explaining how to defrost car windows using the power of science - and four straightforward steps.

Forget newspaper, or de-icing spray or snapping your credit card in an attempt to scrape ice off your windscreen - there is an easier way:

Step 1: Turn ON the heater at full blast - hot air can hold more moisture.

Step 2: Turn ON the air conditioning - this will help soak up the remaining moisture from the air.

Step 3: Turn OFF inside air circulation - winter air doesn’t have much absorption so keep it outside the car.

Step 4: Open the windows ever so slightly - for a few seconds, this will help exchange humidity in the car for the dry air outside.

If that’s too ordinary, and you’re a fan of MacGyver, Rober also has methods involving cat litter and shaving foam.

The full six-and-a-half minute video explains the science behind the four steps.

Rober was at NASA for nine years, seven of which were spent working on the Curiosity Rover.

Happy windscreen-clearing!

