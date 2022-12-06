Ex-NASA engineer and YouTube star Mark Rober has uploaded a video explaining how to defrost car windows using the power of science - and four straightforward steps.
Forget newspaper, or de-icing spray or snapping your credit card in an attempt to scrape ice off your windscreen - there is an easier way:
Step 1: Turn ON the heater at full blast - hot air can hold more moisture.
Step 2: Turn ON the air conditioning - this will help soak up the remaining moisture from the air.
Step 3: Turn OFF inside air circulation - winter air doesn’t have much absorption so keep it outside the car.
Step 4: Open the windows ever so slightly - for a few seconds, this will help exchange humidity in the car for the dry air outside.
If that’s too ordinary, and you’re a fan of MacGyver, Rober also has methods involving cat litter and shaving foam.
The full six-and-a-half minute video explains the science behind the four steps.
Rober was at NASA for nine years, seven of which were spent working on the Curiosity Rover.
Happy windscreen-clearing!