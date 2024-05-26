Flooding, lightning and thunderstorms to hit Scotland on Bank Holiday Monday - here are the warnings

Heavy rainfall marred the Edinburgh Marathon on Sunday – with weather warnings to extend into the Bank Holiday on Monday

​Holidaymakers face the prospect of flooding, lightning and thunderstorms during the late spring Bank Holiday today.

Millions are expected on the roads to enjoy the last official break before summer, but grim warnings have been posted for those travelling across much of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Difficult conditions are expected for drivers in the east of the country, due to spray and flood water.

Runners take part in the Full Edinburgh Marathon in the rain. Picture: Andy O'Brien

Releasing a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for severe weather, the Met Office said homes and businesses could be flooded quickly today due to ‘slow-moving’ heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The warning begins at 11am and continues until 10pm tonight. Additional dangers will be thrown up by lightning strikes, hail and bouts of high winds.

The affected area includes Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Islands, south west Scotland and Lothian and Borders.

The Met Office warnings adds:” There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

Today’s forecast promises to bring the curtain down on what has proved to be a largely damp and dank Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the sunshine of Hampden and the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday, thousands of runners faced soggy conditions at the Edinburgh Marathon Festival yesterday, starting in the historic old town.

Many were still running when yet another Met Office warning – this time for heavy rain – kicked in at 1pm.

As well as the Scottish capital, areas such as the wider Lothian and Borders area plus Central, Tayside and Fife and Strathclyde fell under the same alert.

It was thought 20mm of rain could fall in an hour, leading to flooding due to earlier weekend downpours.

Last night, CalMac cancelled evening sailings on the popular day-trippers’ route from Largs to Millport on the west coast, though this was due to staff rest hours.

The ferry company said it was laying on extra services for Islay’s Fèis Ìle festival, celebrating the island’s music and whisky heritage.

The AA expected half of all the UK’s drivers - nearly 20 million – to hit the road at some point this weekend.

The motoring organisation said by by-passing busy motorways, drivers could save up to £10 a tank on fuel by filling up at petrol stations on A roads, where prices are cheaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queues built up early yesterday, with lanes restricted on the eastbound Edinburgh by-pass A720 at the Gilmerton Junction.

Drivers in the Borders were affected by the closure of the A7 between Hawick and Selkirk due to essential roadworks.