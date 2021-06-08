The latest heatwave remains in force for Edinburgh this week, with plenty of sunny intervals and temperatures ranging from the high teens throughout the week to 21C on Thursday (June 10) and Sunday (June 13)

While the capital can expect to see several sunny intervals today (June 8) and across the rest of the week, the Met Office is expecting these to appear mostly during the morning and evening this week.

Cloudy, overcast climates are predicted to hang over the city from late morning today and on Wednesday (June 9) with clammy, humid heat likely to be felt across the city as temperatures range between 18C and 21C.

Locals enjoy sunny weather at Portobello Beach, with warm weather and bright sunshine expected in the capital this weekend.

But towards the end of the week, sunny intervals are expected to increase.

The Met Office predicts brighter, less humid weather on Thursday afternoon and evening as temperatures could reach 21C.

Likewise, Friday afternoon is also set to offer some brighter moments despite a lower temperature of 18C.

Edinburgh residents can expect to see the sunshine poking out from behind the clouds between 1pm and 9pm on Friday and Saturday, with cloud hanging over the city likely to dissipate on Sunday.

Sunday looks to see temperatures of around 21C and bright sunshine lasting from the early morning right through to the late evening on Sunday, with the weekend set to end on a high in the capital.

Locals can expect that city hotspots like Portobello Beach and the Meadows will likely be packed as people make the most of the sunshine ahead of a cloudier week.

