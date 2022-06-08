Edinburgh Weather warning: Lothians, Borders and Central Belt hit with thunderstorm alert amid heavy rain

With heavy downpours already hitting the area, the forecaster upgraded the outlook and issued the warning for later today.

The warning is in place between 1pm and 8pm today (Wednesday, June 8), with East Lothian, Midlothian, West Lothian and the Scottish Borders covered.

The area affected also stretched as far west as Glasgow and Ayrshire, and as far south as Dumfries, Lockerbie, and Newcastle.

The warning covers much of the central belt.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Following the clearance of overnight rain, this area is likely to see the development of slow moving showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.