Customers in the Capital’s brand new St James Quarter took footage of water leaking through the building’s roof, flooding several stores in levels below.
Pools of water also collected in the Gyle Shopping Centre and flash flooding caused travel disruption in parts of the city including Stockbridge and Gorgie.
Here are some pictures showing Edinburgh in the grips of a thunderstorm.
1. Thunderstorm hits Edinburgh
Heavy rainfall battered Edinburgh during a thunderstorm that gripped the city on Sunday afternoon. Streets turned into rivers and flash-floods caused traffic disruption across the city.
Photo: Supplied
2. Stockbridge hit by heavy rainfall
Pedestrians in Stockbridge with their hoods up as heavy rainfall floods streets in Edinburgh's New Town. Also pictured is a fire engine making its way slowly through the flooded road.
Photo: Supplied
3. Wellies on
A pedestrian stands in the middle of a flooded street wearing wellies. A thunderstorm hit Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon causing severe flash-flooding in Stockbridge, causing local shops in the area to shut.
Photo: Supplied
4. Cars almost submerged in water
Cars parked in Comley Bank in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, were pictured almost submerged in rainwater after flash floods hit part of the city during the storm. Many streets turned into rivers as the extreme weather battered parts of the city on Sunday afternoon.
Photo: Supplied