Coldest January night for 15 years recorded in UK as one Scottish hamlet drops to -18.7°

It is the coldest January overnight temperature since 2010, when temperatures dropped below minus 15C several times at locations across the UK

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures dropped to minus 18.7C in the UK’s coldest January night in 15 years, as the wintry weather continues.

Altnaharra, which is in the most northern region of the Highlands, recorded minus 18.7C on Friday night, the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the coldest January overnight temperature since 2010, when temperatures dropped below minus 15C several times at locations across the UK, including minus 22.3C on January 8 in Altnaharra.

The mercury fell again overnight, with a hamlet in northern Scotland shivering through a temperature of minus 18C. | Scotsman

Much of the UK endured below-freezing temperatures overnight, with temperatures dropping to minus 11C in Shap, Cumbria, and Heathrow recording minus 5C.

The average low in northern Scotland for this time of year is about 0.3C, while for England, overnight lows are about 1.5C to 1.6C.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber alerts have been extended and will now run until January 14, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the agency said.

Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said Saturday is forecast to be cold too, with temperatures expected to drop widely to below freezing overnight in eastern areas.

She said: “So another chilly night to come on Saturday, but then as we go into Sunday and into Monday, then we can start to expect temperatures to recover somewhat.

“I won’t rule out the risk of seeing something around or just below freezing again on Sunday night into Monday, but it won’t be quite so dramatic as the temperatures that we’re going to experience as we go overnight tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to next week, she said: “We’re saying it’s getting milder but by no stretch does that mean (temperatures) are going to be above average, it just will feel comparatively much more pleasant than it is at the moment.”