Coastguard rescue teams resume search for missing woman in River Don at Monymusk

Three Coastguard rescue teams joined a resumed search on Sunday for a woman believed to have been swept into an Aberdeenshire river amid torrential rain on Friday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it had been asked to send teams from Aberdeen, MacDuff and Stonehaven to support the Police Scotland operation on the River Don at Monymusk, north east of Aberdeen.

The woman is believed to have got into difficulty while attempting to rescue a dog.

It came as a yellow severe weather warning for heavy rain remained in force for eastern Aberdeenshire and Angus until 3pm on Sunday. Ten flood warnings were also in force on Sunday across the area as well as in Perthshire and Orkney.

The flooded River Don between Kintore and Dyce on Saturday, downstream from the search at Monymusk.. Picture: Network Rail Scotland

The search had to be stood down on Friday night but resumed on Saturday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was no longer involved in the Monymusk search.

Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said on Saturday: "Conditions are tricky and dangerous and I am appealing to members of the public to stay away from flooded areas.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency said Brechin river levels on the South Esk reached their highest on record, while in Ballater the River Dee reached the second highest level ever.

ScotRail reported no weather-related disruption to trains on Sunday after significant problems on Friday and Saturday.

