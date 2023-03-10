13 pictures as heavy snow and blizzards from Storm Larisa bring treacherous conditions and disruption to UK

Heavy snow has brought treacherous conditions with drivers left stranded for hours and people urged to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Storm Larisa battered parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight, and the Met Office still has a number of warnings in place for snow and ice.

Some vehicles heading east across the Pennines from Greater Manchester on the M62 overnight were stranded for several hours due to the conditions.

The force said it was working with mountain rescue teams to respond to reports of stranded vehicles.

Parts of the A66 in Durham and the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire were closed overnight due to heavy snow.

The A616 was also shut between the Woodhead Pass and the A6102 (Stocksbridge) after a tree fell into the road.

Several major roads in north and mid Wales were closed due to snow.

They include:

– The A55 westbound between Broughton and Dobshill;

– The A458 between Buttington and Middletown;

– The A470 between Llanidloes and Llangurig;

– The A44 between Llandegley and New Radnor.

