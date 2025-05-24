We stay in a former tax office in Edinburgh's West End

The Resident Edinburgh is a former tax office, now a hotel in the city's West End. | Annie Hopson

The Resident is in walking distance of the capital’s best sites

The Resident Edinburgh opened its glass doors in autumn 2024, and inside it’s a far cry from the more austere surroundings of the former HMRC building whose space it inhabits on Drumsheugh Gardens. The sleek stone frontage coats a now-unrecognisable hub of understated hospitality in arguably one of the city’s best locations.

Far enough from the bustle of Princes Street, this West End-dwelling hotel succeeds in feeling remarkably local - a trait actively encouraged throughout, from its produce to its partnerships - yet within walking distance of everything most people want from a visit to Scotland’s capital.

The lounge at The Resident, Edinburgh. | Annie Hopson

Budget or boutique

A bit of both with a warm welcome.

An accessible Superior room at The Resident, Edinburgh. | Annie Hopson

Room service

No fewer than 164 rooms can be found across the seven-storey hotel, the upper ones promising the very best views from the floor-to-ceiling windows, whichever direction you’re facing. Crisp white sheets are topped with muted traditional tones of dark green and deep red, while rooms are cosy but well-lit with sensibly-located USB ports and sockets.

Standard doubles come with king-sized beds, while King, Superior and Junior Suites all offer a little extra space both in the rooms and as you snooze on the super king-sized beds (twin options available). The latter boasts a balcony or terrace from which to soak in the historic skyline. Smart grey-tiled bathrooms are garnished with Molton Brown toiletries, and the rain showers are pleasingly powerful. All rooms come with a well-equipped mini-kitchen including a Nespresso coffee machine.

The rooms at The Resident have mini kitchens with facilities | Annie Hopson

Wining & dining

The Resident does dining a little differently across all of its six properties (other include four in London and one in Liverpool). Saving space and, one would imagine, helping to keep costs down, its hallmark is being restaurant-free.

Instead, with an eye on those looking for longer stays, rooms are equipped with mini-kitchen facilities including crockery, cutlery, a microwave and fridge, giving you the freedom to eat in or dine out. The Resident offers a variety of discounts with partner nearby restaurants such as Forage & Chatter, Kyloe and The Scran & Scallie (advanced booking recommended).

Whether revving up for a night out or just eager for a nightcap, you can order a drink or two in the lobby-level lounge and relax in the intimate library area with sinkable chairs and shelves stacked with stylish reads. It’s also a great space for opening your laptop if you’re there for work more than play.

An ensuite bathroom in one of The Resident's 164 bedrooms. | Annie Hopson

Worth getting out of bed for

Opt for a leisurely in-room breakfast by pre-ordering specific items like fruit, cereal and juice, which will be waiting in your mini-kitchen on arrival; the face-value cost is added to your bill.

Daily pre-dinner aperitifs are served to guests in the lounge. | Annie Hopson

Little extras

Take your seat in the lobby lounge between 5 pm and 6 pm each night for an hour of guest-only aperitifs. Choose from a selection of beers, wines and soft drinks, all accompanied by a choice of nibbles and, crucially, attentively topped up during those precious 60 minutes.

Guestbook comments

Homely stay with an unpretentious, fuss-free feel.

Room-only standard doubles from £220 pn (via hotel website for June 2025)