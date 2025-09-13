We slept better than we had in years at Largo Leisure's Campsie Glen holiday park

Largo Leisure's Campsie Glen holiday park at Fintry, between the Fintry Hills and Campsie Fells, central Scotland. | Largo Leisure

Escape the hustle and bustle at the holiday park nestled between the Fintry Hills and Campsie Fells

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was one of those rare bank holiday weekends when the sun actually shone. It was the perfect time to go away for a little family break and Campsie Glen holiday park by Largo Leisure was just the ticket. Nestled between the Fintry Hills and Campsie Fells in central Scotland, Campsie Glen is an idyllic setting to get away from it all, while being within striking distance of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling.

Boutique or Budget

We stayed in a spacious three-bedroomed static caravan with two loos and a shower room. This was a mid-range option and it served us well.

A three bed static caravan at Campsie Fells | Largo Leisure

Room Service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kids were delighted to have a bedroom each and they were soon unpacked and connected to the Wifi. Be award you need to bring your own washing up liquid and other essentials as there is no shop for miles. Helpfully the caravan did come with dishcloths and a tea towel, as well as towels for the shower room and bedding. Next time we will upgrade to a caravan with a deck and hot tub for a more luxurious stay.

Wining and dining

The holiday park has an on-site bar-restaurant which served standard, tasty family favourites. I opted for the steak pie, while my wife Sine and daughter Sarah chose the macaroni cheese. My fussy eating son Reuben went for the nachos, but modified to meet his needs (the staff were only too happy to oblige). We all enjoyed our meal and decided to stay for a bit of after-dinner bingo, much to the delight of our nine-year old who loved helping us to find the numbers on our card. We all joined in calling out “Campsie Glen number 10!” and other more traditional bingo calls. A new chef had just been appointed and was busy preparing to launch a new menu which promised to offer a more creative selection. Next to the bar-restaurant is a well-equipped play park, and with plenty of outdoor seating parents can sit with a cold libation while the kids play.

Worth getting out of bed for

Being in the middle of nowhere seemed to suit us and we all slept like logs. Our beds were comfy and clean and being free from the distractions of city life meant we all slept better than we had in years. When we eventually awoke, we went for a quick dip in the little campsite swimming pool and then decided to head for a larger body of water, namely Loch Lomond. With warm sun beating down on us it was a perfect day to get out on the water, so we hired a four-person Katakanu from Loch Lomond Leisure at Balloch (two canoes attached together like a catamaran). It was a new experience for all four of us and we had a blast. Easy to manoeuvre and virtually unsinkable, even my disabled wife was able to take part. The next day we headed to Blair Drummond Safari Park for another fun-filled family day out. There’s so much to do within an hour’s drive of Campsie Glen that we were spoiled for choice for things to do.

Little extras

Campsie Glen has a little stream running through it which is perfect for fishing and pond-dipping. Nets can even be bought from the holiday park’s reception. In high season there is regular evening entertainment in the bar-restaurant.

Guest book comments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of life and connect with nature. Friendly staff and fellow campers make for a jolly stay, while the on-site swimming pool and play area keep the kids busy.

Campsie Glen Holiday Park, Fintry, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, G63 0LP (01360 860399, largoleisure.co.uk)