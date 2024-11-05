‘We must act now’ to back complex needs students in Scotland

Charity calls for parity as UK Government pledges £1bn to English special needs education

A Scottish disability charity has urged Holyrood to match the UK Government’s commitment to invest in special education needs schools and colleges.

Capability Scotland is calling on the Scottish Government to commit to robust and equitable funding for special education needs in Scotland.

It comes after Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves announced in her Budget that an additional £1bn will be given to support special education needs and disabilities in England.

Brian Logan, Chief Executive of Capability Scotland

Brian Logan, Chief Executive of Capability Scotland, emphasised the necessity of government backing to ensure all young people have access to continued education opportunities.

He said: “This latest investment from the UK Government underscores the importance of special education needs provision. We are urging the Scottish Government to match this commitment and secure the future of our young people with complex needs.”

The charity operates Scotland’s only further education institution for young people with complex needs, Corseford College, which is in its final 12 months of a three-year pilot scheme with the Scottish Government.

It is hoped the Renfrewshire-based facility, which currently caters to 38 students, would be rolled out across Scotland.

However, without continued funding and reassurance from Holyrood that satellite centres will be set up around the country, Scotland risks having no dedicated further education provision for school leavers with complex needs, leaving families without essential support and students without crucial education pathways.

This is in stark contrast to England and Wales, which has more than 100 further education centres for students with complex needs.

Brian added: “We must act decisively now.

“The impact of our college on students and families is immense, and sustained government funding would provide the security needed to expand our provision, and support every young person with complex needs in Scotland.

“The First Minister alluded to a vision when he first came into office that every young person should have a positive destination post-school.

“We welcome the UK Government’s investment in facilities across England, and hope a similar desire to help young people with complex needs can be realised in Scotland.”

Opening in 2022, Corseford College provides not just exemplary education but vital physical therapies, life skills, and comprehensive care.

Capability Scotland is committed to engaging with government officials and exploring private funding avenues to ensure long-term sustainability, but stresses that only significant government investment will provide the comprehensive support required.

Founded in 1946, Capability Scotland has long championed the rights and opportunities of disabled individuals, providing essential services to over 800 people across Scotland, including day and residential care, housing support, and tailored educational experiences.