Watch: Rugby fans create crowd-surfing line on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

A group of rugby fans have been filmed bringing a rather unusual form of entertainment to Edinburgh’s high street on Saturday morning.

The revellers, believed to be French supporters here to see today’s Six Nations clash at Murrayfield, sat down in single file on the Royal Mile road.

With three traffic cones placed behind them to ensure an unsuspecting motorist didn’t try to park where they were sat, they encouraged members of the public to crowd-surf across the group.

The video shows both men and women deciding to take them up on their offer as they passed by on one of the city’s busiest streets.

The merrymaking was caught on camera by Napier University employee Mark Pentler, who posted it to his Twitter feed.

At the time of writing, the video has been retweeted over 2,700 times with 6,620 likes.

