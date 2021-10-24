Watch: Paddleboarders rescued near Portobello Beach amid 'changing weather conditions'

A pair of paddleboarders had to be rescued near Portobello Beach after becoming stranded due to “changing weather conditions”.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 5:37 pm
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was called into action when one of the duo swam to shore to request help.

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat shared a video of the rescue mission on Saturday, adding: “Two paddleboarders were caught out by changing weather conditions off Portobello in Edinburgh.

“As neither of them had a means to raise the alarm, one swam ashore leaving her board behind, whilst the other was rescued by a nearby boat when they noticed the unfolding situation.

Two paddleboarders were caught out by a change in the weather conditions near Portobello Beach. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Kinghorn Lifeboat crew arrived to assist, transferring the remaining casualty ashore while the civilian boat searched for and recovered the remaining board.

“We would always recommend going to sea with a reliable means of raising the alarm.”

The RNLI credited crew members Paul Stather, Megan Davidson, Robert Rutherford, Kerr Milne, Graham Milne, Joanne Wibberley, Joanne Stewart, Mel McGarva, Rob Douglas and Blair Henderson for helping.

