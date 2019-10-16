Watch Nicola Sturgeon feature in Dua Lipa viral mash-up video

The video of Dua Lipa's New Rules featuring Nicola Sturgeon's SNP Autumn Conference speech was retweeted by SNP MP Stewart McDonald.

The mash-up, which has raked in over 128,700 views, has tweaked the music video of Dua Lipa's hit single New Rules to include a clip from Nicola Sturgeon's #SNP19 speech.

Replacing the original lyrics 'don't pick up the phone', the creator of the video has added Ms Sturgeon saying: "Don't even bother picking up the phone."

The video was spotted by SNP MP Stewart McDonald, who Tweeted: "This is amazing!" whilst tagging the First Minister.

READ MORE: Video: Prince Harry breaks down during emotional speech at WellChild Awards​

READ MORE: Billy Connolly reveals he’s most scared of gigs in Glasgow​

Nicola Sturgeon's speech at SNP19 in Aberdeen has been featured in a Dua Lipa video. Picture: Getty Images

In her original speech, Ms Sturgeon said: "I would say this to Jeremy Corbyn or any Westminster leader who's looking to the SNP for support - if you don't accept Scotland's right to choose our own future, at the time of our own choosing, don't even bother picking up the phone to me."

Jordan Pfotenhauer, the man who originally Tweeted the video, later added a comment saying: "Since this seems to be getting attention...I hope Nicola Sturgeon picks up the phone and engages with the trans activists fighting for much needed GRA reform."