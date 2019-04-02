Watch as Andy Murray returns to tennis court after hip surgery

Scottish tennis start Andy Murray has made a tentative return to a tennis court just two months after having hip surgery.

The three-time Grand Slam champion posted a video on Instagram of himself hitting a ball against a wall, with the caption: “It’s a start.”

The 31-year-old underwent a hip resurfacing procedure in January, and he said it may mean he wouldn’t be possible to play professionally again.

But since the surgery he has spoken with a cautious optimism about his future in the sport. However, he has rated his chances of competing at Wimbledon this year at less than 50 per cent.

The video has also been shared by The Tennis Podcast on twitter, with hundreds of tennis fans showing their love and support for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

