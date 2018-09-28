Watch: Amy MacDonald surprises commuters with pop-up gig at Glasgow Central

Have your say

This is the moment that Amy MacDonald surprised commuters with a performance at Glasgow Central station.

The singer surprised everyone with a pop up performance of her new single this morning for BBC Music Day.

Accompanied with a full choir, she performed her new single Woman of the World as well as This is the Life.

And it would seem that the move went down well with fans and those who happened to be in the station.

One user wrote on social media: “Brillant! The day‘s saved!”

Another added: “The morning commute made a bit brighter by Amy Macdonald performing with this fantastic ladies choir in Glasgow Central Station”