Scammers are exploiting the cost of living crisis, Trading Standards has warned

Rogue traders are scamming Scottish householders out of £4,000 a day, a trading standards watchdog has warned.

Trading Standards Scotland (TSS) warned of a surge in doorstep scams, mis-sold services, and shoddy household repairs - and claimed scammers are “adapting their tactics” to exploit the cost-of-living crisis, using bogus claims of government subsidies or partnerships with local authorities.

Criminals are also using online and social media ads with misleading information and fake reviews to lure new victims.

The organisation highlighted cases including a Falkirk woman who was intimidated into paying £32,000 for roof repairs after a door to door trader offered to inspect her roof with a drone and insisted urgent repairs needed to be carried out.

Meanwhile, cold callers visited several properties across Aberdeenshire, offering a “thermal roof coating” and claiming it would save householders hundreds of pounds on their energy bills. They implied they were working on behalf of the local council.

In Glasgow, a couple lost £20,000 when builders abandoned their roof repairs after just three days, having told the householders they had discovered significant issues which would mean that a full roof replacement was required.

TSS said householders should take steps to protect themselves against scammers and urged consumers not to deal with cold callers. The organisation said if someone claims to be working for or with a local council, householders should ask them to wait outside and close the door while they call the council to verify their identity.

Customers should also check at least three different review sites and obtain more than one quote for a piece of work.

Councillor Maureen Chalmers, chair of Trading Standards Scotland’s governance board, said: “Unfortunately, we have seen people across Scotland losing, on average, more than £4,000 a day to doorstep scammers since the start of the year.

“We expect this trend to continue as autumn and winter approach, especially as people begin to think about the state of their roofs and other home repairs.

“Scammers are constantly adapting their tactics, particularly as many households struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.”

She added: “Rogue traders often imply that urgent work is needed to pressure people into making hasty decisions, so it is more important than ever to remain vigilant and stay on your guard.