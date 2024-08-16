'Virtual ward' latest nominee in national health awards

The awards ceremony will take place in November

A “virtual” ward which allows patients in rural Scotland to remain in their own homes while receiving treatment from health professionals is the latest nominee for an awards aimed at recognising the unsung heroes of Scotland’s healthcare system.

Mid Argyll Virtual Ward is nominated in the “Tackling Health Inequalities” category at Scotland’s Health Awards, which are due to take place at a ceremony in November.

The 2024 Scotland’s Health Awards, hosted by The Scotsman, is a series of 16 accolades designed to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of those who go above and beyond to deliver compassionate, high-quality health and social care. The Royal College of Midwives will sponsor an award dedicated to the profession, while there are also individual honours for Scotland’s top doctor and nurse. The ward provides health and social care to people who live in some of the remote and rural areas in Argyll and Bute. Created three years ago, the NHS, which nominated it for the category, says it has “grown from strength to strength” and has resulted in a reduction in bed days and prevention of admission to local hospitals. The scheme creates a forum of a group of experts who contribute their expertise and knowledge to support the person to remain at home where it is safe to do so.

The nominees said the virtual ward gave patients a “sense of trust and security” and provided a “safety net” for families. The concept is now being considered for use by other areas of Argyll and Bute. They said: “This team go above and beyond with genuine caring and kindness to best support the people in the local community.”

They added: “I am nominating this team as I believe that they do go above and beyond to provide integrated care and integrated ways of working which could be used as an example to many areas.”

Stephen Harper, social work team lead in Argyll and Bute, said: “The success of Mid Argyll Virtual Ward as an example of positive integrated working within an arena in which the respective cultures of Health and Social Care are sometimes disjointed if not divisive, is indicative of a more progressive manner of partnership working within Health and Social Care. One that is more democratic and is founded on mutual respect and in which the individual is located at the heart of the matter.” GP Dr Andy Barlow said: “Nomination recognises the hugely positive impact that the Virtual Ward has for patients and staff of Mid-Argyll, bringing comprehensive care to the patient in their own home. Nomination validates the commitment made by the whole team to our patients and their support network.”

The awards, running for the 23rd year, in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, recognise the contribution of frontline health and social care workers. But the honours also celebrate those who work hard behind the scenes in support roles to guarantee Scotland’s health and care services achieve the highest quality and standards.

Other categories for this year will include the Allied Health Professional Award, the Care for Mental Health Award and Global Citizenship Award, as well as honours for Innovation, Integrated Care and Leader of the Year