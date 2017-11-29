Video: Twitter reacts to Kezia Dugdale on I’m a Celebrity

Fans of the ITV reality show didn’t hold back as they called the former Labour leader out for being a bore.

Kezia Dugdale caused quite a storm when it was announced she was entering the jungle for ITV show I’m A Celebrity.

Fans don't think much of Kezia's contribution to the show

Now she’s in there, fans of the ITV reality show have sided with show bosses who are less than impressed with the former Scottish Labour leader’s contribution to the camp.

Aside from the dozens of tweets accusing Ms Dugdale of not being worth her £100,000 fee, plenty viewers are still annoyed she’s left her political obligations behind in Scotland.

Twitter fans of the show like Dave Allan are flat out asking “What has Kezia brought to the camp?” at the same time producers are thinking the same thing.

Ms Dugdale, who gave up her position as leader of the Scottish Labour party in August, suffers from the longest odds to emerge triumphant in the show, with several bookies offering 100/1.

You can view the video in the player above to see just some of the reactions to Kezia’s appearance in the jungle, as well as a reminder about why she’s in there to begin with.

