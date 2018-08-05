Video: Rangers hero Nacho Novo confronts Celtic fan after vile abuse

Former Rangers star Nacho Novo confronted a Celtic fan outside Belfast International Airport after he was the victim of vile abuse.

*Warning, the video below may contain some language that readers find offensive*

The 39-year-old appears in two videos circulating on social media. The first clip shows Novo walking through arrivals as the fan sings “I hope you die in your sleep Nacho Novo”. The retired footballer initially laughs off the abuse.

The second takes place outside the airport as Novo approaches the man, dressing in a Celtic tracksuit, and asks why he “disrespected” him, saying he “did nothing” to provoke the abuse.

The Spaniard underwent emergency surgery earlier this year after suffering a heart attack while playing for a Rangers legends team in Berlin.

After receiving messages of support from fans on Twitter, Novo wrote: “Arrived at Belfast International Airport tonight to support the local community for all sides of the divide. As soon as I walked out of the airport I was surrounded by Celtic supporters that hurled abuse and tried to attack myself. I would like to thank genuine Celtic supporter.”