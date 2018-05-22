Video: Morton player ‘rescues’ UK holiday goers in Magaluf hotel blaze

A Scottish football star paid tribute to local firefighters after aiding with the rescue of British holidaymakers in the Spanish resort of Magaluf yesterday evening.

Michael Doyle, 26, who plays at right back for Morton, tweeted video footage showing himself assisting in the rescue attempt following a fire at the BH Mallorca Hotel.

Police in Spain said four Brits - two men and two women - were arrested on suspicion of causing the fire on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Fears Glasgow building could collapse after Sauchiehall Street fire

Doyle posted a picture of his face after running towards the smoke-filled blaze, which caused several floors of the Magaluf hotel to be evacuated.

Local reports estimated the damage caused to the hotel to be in excess of £100,000.

Doyle, an enterprising right-back, is well-liked by the Cappielow faithful for his hard work and bravery, not to mention his social media presence, where he is known to post Morton-themed memes after matchdays.

READ MORE: Person injured after Arthur’s Seat fire

The defender, who started his career as a youth player at Celtic, later tweeted that his friend who was assisting in the recovery had collapsed due to smoke inhalation and got a tattoo reading ‘not all heroes wear capes’ as a thank you to Doyle for rescuing him.

While it was initially believed that the fire had been started due to a failed BBQ on a balcony, the Metro quoted a Civil Guard source as confirming the blaze started after a prank involving a lighter and an aerosol can.