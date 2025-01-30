A total of 28 bodies have been removed from the wreckage

US authorities have said they do not believe there are any survivors of the plane crash in Washington last night as 28 bodies were recovered from the wreckage.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, fire chief John Donnelly of the Washington DC fire and rescue department said the operation had moved from “rescue” to “recovery” as the US Government said it had “early indications of what happened”.

Mr Donnelly described “extremely frigid” rescue conditions for the 300 emergency responders who worked overnight.

“Despite all those efforts, we are now at the point where we are moving from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” he said.

The American Airlines flight operated by PSA Airlines and a Black Hawk helicopter collided at Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington DC at 9pm local time on Wednesday evening with around 64 people on board.

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport. | Getty Images

"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident.”

He said a total of 27 bodies have been recovered from the plane and one more from the helicopter.

Robert Eisen, chief executive of American Airlines, said the cause of the collision was not yet known.

“At this point we do not know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft,” he said, adding that the pilot was “experienced”, with six years at the airline.

Sean Duffy, secretary of the US Department of Transportation, said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

He said: ​"We will not rest until we have answers, for the families and for the flying public. You should be assured that when you fly, you're safe."

He added: “We have early indicators of what happened here and I can tell you with complete confidence that we have the safest airspace in the world.”