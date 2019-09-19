UPDATED: Second Jedburgh business is targeted in arson attack

A suspected arson attack which saw vehicles set alight at a Jedburgh garage is being treated as suspicious by police.

Police are appealing for information after emergency services were called to Bongate Garage in Jedburgh at at 3.20am today to deal with two vehicles which had been set on fire.

It is believed the cars, parked within the garage’s grounds off the A68 Bongate road, were due to be scrapped but were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries and are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Detective Constable Bruce Dodds said:“This garage sits within a residential area and it may be that someone saw or heard something in the early hours of this morning.

“I would appeal to local residents to think back and consider if they noticed anything suspicious, did you see anyone hanging around outside the garage, did you hear anything?

“Any small piece of information could assist us in locating whoever is responsible for this crime.”

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jedburgh Police Station via 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 0336 of Thursday September, 19.

A police spokeswoman added: “We received a report of a vehicle on fire outside a garage on Bongate in Jedburgh.

“Initial indications are that the fire was deliberate and inquiries are ongoing.

“Nobody was injured and the garage was able to open today.

“Two vehicles were destroyed.”

In the early hours of Tuesday morning a car and two vans were set alight at Rooster’s Auto Repairs on Edinburgh Road. One man was remanded and admitted to hospital for assessment.

And just before that fuel was spread across the Shell filling station, just yards along the road, and attempts to set part of the forecourt on fire were made.