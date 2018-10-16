Unemployment rate in Scotland falls below UK average

The unemployment rate in Scotland has fallen to 3.9%, slightly below the UK as a whole.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures for June to August put the jobless total north of the border at 106,000 - down from 120,000 in the previous quarter.

The unemployment rate was down from 4.3% in the previous three months and is just below the UK-wide rate of 4%.

Meanwhile, the number of Scots aged 16 to 64 in employment during the quarter was 2,551,000 (74.9%) - down from 2,570,000 (75.5%) in the previous three months.