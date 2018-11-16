Tax refund scam targets UK students

Have your say

Fraudsters are bombarding university students across the country with large numbers of fake tax refund emails, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is warning.

HMRC said it is the first time it has seen a tax scam directly targeting students in such high volumes.

The tax authority has received thousands of fraud reports in just a few weeks from students at colleges across the UK.

The scammers are using seemingly legitimate university email addresses to appear convincing – such as “@uc.ac.uk”– promising refunds in an attempt to obtain personal information.