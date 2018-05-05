Sir Alex Ferguson ‘undergoes surgery for brain haemorrhage’

Have your say

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his former club Manchester United have confirmed.

A statement from the Old Trafford side read: “Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage.

“The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.

“His family request privacy in this matter.”

His son Darren Ferguson, manager of Doncaster Rovers, missed his side’s final game of the season against Wigan Athletic due to “family reasons”.

Rovers announced shortly before kick-off that assistant manager Gavin Strachan would take charge of the team in Ferguson’s absence.

A club statement read: “Rovers manager Darren Ferguson will not be at Saturday’s game due to family reasons.

“Gavin Strachan will oversee the final game of the Sky Bet League One season in the manager’s absence.

“Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.”

More follows