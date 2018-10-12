Royal Wedding: What does Princess Eugenie do for a living, where is she in line to the throne and what is her title?

Princess Eugenie today walked down the aisle at Windsor Castle months after her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at the same venue in May.

But while Prince Harry carries out official royal duties, Princess Eugenie – who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York – is not a “working royal”. As ninth in line to the throne, this means she is not financially supported by the Queen in an official capacity.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

READ MORE: Royal Wedding: Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice do carry out some public engagements, but these are minimal. However, the royal family has agreed to pay for private aspects of Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank including the flowers, entertainment and the dress

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie wedding to cost taxpayers £2m

So what does Princess Eugenie actually do?

Princess Eugenie has a job of her own, working as the director of the Mayfair art gallery Hauser & Wirth. She chose to follow a career in the art world after studying art history, English literature and politics at Newcastle University. After graduating in 2012, she moved to New York to work for the online auction firm Paddle8 as a benefit auctions manager.

In 2015, she moved back to London to start working for Hauser & Wirth as an associate director. She was promoted to director of the Mayfair gallery in 2017.

Charity Work

The 28-year-old supports a number of charities and carries out work on their behalf. She co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective to combat modern day slavery, and spoke at the UN earlier this year about the work the charity does.

Other charities she supports include the Teenager Cancer Trust, Children in Crisis, The Soldiers’ Charity and The Royal National Orthopedic Hospital Charity. Where is she in line to the throne?

As ninth in line to the throne, Princess Eugenie is known as a “minor royal”.

She stands behind Princess Beatrice, her father Prince Andrew, her cousin Prince Harry, the three children of Prince William: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George; Prince William and Prince Charles to succeed the throne. In 2016, rumours of a rift between Prince Andrew and Prince Charles over the future roles of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were widely reported in the media.

Prince Andrew dismissed the reports publicly as a “complete fabrication”.

He was reported to have wanted his daughters to play a greater role in the British Monarchy, amid rumours Prince Charles wanted to slim-down “the Firm” when he became King.

What is Princess Eugenie’s title?

Known officially as “Princess Eugenie of York”, she was born Eugenie Victoria Helena in 1990.

After a royal wedding, it is custom for the Queen to give a new royal title to the couple as a wedding gift.

However, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will not receive a new title.

Her fiance is rumoured to have opted to remain a Mr rather than an Earl. Eugenie is expected to keep her royal title but take her husband’s name as well, becoming HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank.

This story also featured on our sister website iNews.