Navy frigate scrambled for Russian warship

A Royal Navy frigate has been scrambled to shadow a Russian warship travelling through the English Channel.

Portsmouth-based HMS St Albans has been tasked with keeping watch on the Russian Slava-class cruiser Marshal Ustinov.

A navy spokesman said: “The Russian unit – accompanied by an auxiliary ship and tug – recently left the Mediterranean and was tracked by allied French naval warships through the Bay of Biscay.

“As the current fleet ready escort, HMS St Albans is the Royal Navy’s very high readiness ship which is charged with protecting the integrity of UK waters.”