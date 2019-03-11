‘Missed by everyone’: Tributes for Scot killed in Benidorm while on stag do

Tributes have been paid to the Scottish tourist killed in a fight in the Spanish holiday resort of Benidorm .

Spanish police have not yet released the name of the man killed other than to confirm that he was a 33-year-old Scottish holidaymaker, but reports have identified him as Jim Clark, of Hawick.

The tragic tourist is said to have died on Friday 8 March after a fight broke out in a bar on his first night out in the Costa Blanca resort after arriving there for a stag party.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help them track down two men, thought to be fellow British holidaymakers, said to have been involved in the reported fight.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out yesterday, March 9, but it is believed that the man killed suffered a fatal blow to the head.

Tributes have poured in for the Borders man with one loved on a public Facebook post: “Jim is going to be missed by everyone.”

The tragedy occurred at about 3.15am on Friday in Calle Gerona in part of the holiday resort nicknamed Little England.

A national police spokesman said: “Police were mobilised and arrived at the scene to find two people trying to assist another who was lying on the ground.

“He was confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

“What we know at the moment from witnesses is that there had been a fight moments earlier, apparently between British nationals who were on holiday, like the dead man, who was also a tourist.”

A UK Government Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “Our staff are providing assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Benidorm.”

