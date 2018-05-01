Minimum Pricing: English whisky shops near Scots border expect surge in customers

Have your say

English whisky shops just south of the border are anticipating a surge in Scottish customers following the implementation’s of Scotland’s minimum alcohol pricing laws.

Yesterday was a landmark day for Scots as retailers will now need to ensure a unit of alcohol is not priced below 50p.

The moves comes as the Scottish Government attempt reduce the high number of alcohol-related deaths in the country each year.

Stores in Berwick and Carlisle are already preparing for an increase in Scots customers by increasing stock of whisky, other spirits and beer.

The law will affect lower-end whisky, as it is the cheaper brands which will be hit by the minimum alcohol pricing, with price per unit set at 50p.

This means that 70cl bottle of whisky (28 units of alcohol) could not be sold for less than £14. Or a 70cl bottle of Glen’s Vodka will now cost £13.20 when previously it cost £10.99.

Mike Little, the store manager at the House of Malt in Carlisle told the Telegraph: “We are heavily expanding our lower-end line, and hoping that those who live in the borders will come and buy from us, and we are running promotions for those who live in Scotland and are coming to visit our store.”

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) said the price increases will cause consumers to hop across the border.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed the policy “bold and brave” as it was finally brought in across the country.

The first Alcohol (Minimum Pricing) (Scotland) Act was passed by MSPs at Holyrood in 2012.

Norman Loughery, Off-trade Sales Director at C&C - Tennent’s owners - said: “Minimum Unit Pricing is designed to target strong, cheap alcohol, which is linked to harmful drinking.

“Deaths through alcohol misuse in Scotland are 54 per cent higher than England and Wales and six times higher in the country’s most deprived areas.”

The price changes

​Vodka

Asda - Smirnoff vodka £12 for 70cl at 37.5% abv - new minimum price £13.13

Aldi - Tamova vodka £9.99 for 70cl at 37.5% abv - new minimum price £13.13

Whisky

Aldi - Castle and Crag whisky - £10.99 for 70cl at 40% abv - new minimum price £14

Asda - Famous Grouse whisky - £12 for 70cl at 40% abv - new minimum price £14

Lidl - Single grain Scotch - £10.99 for 70cl at 40% abv - new minimum price £14

Tesco - Grants Scotch whisky - £16 for 1 litre at 40% abv - new minimum price £20

Morrisons - Bells Scotch whisky - £16 for 1 litre at 40% abv - new minimum price £20​

Wine

Morrisons - South African red £3.75 for 750ml at 13.5% abv - new minimum price £5.06

Lidl - Cabernet Sauvignon £3.99 for 750ml at 14% abv - new minimum price £5.25

Asda - Box of 2.25 litres of Chardonnay at 12.5% abv for £8 - new minimum price £14.06

Lidl - Box of 3 litres of Pinotage Cabernet Sauvignon at 14% abv for £14.65 - new minimum price £21

Beer

Aldi - 12 cans of Hendry’s Scottish 440ml lager at 4.1% abv for £6.29 - new minimum price £10.82

Asda - 20 cans of Tennent’s 440 ml lager at 4% abv for £10 - new minimum price £17.60

Morrisons - Tennent’s - 20 cans of 440ml lager at 4% abv for £10 - new minimum price £17.60

Aldi - Brassiere premium 10 bottles of 250ml lager at 4% abv for £3.29 - new minimum price £5

Tesco - Stella Artois - 20 bottles of 284ml lager at 4.8% abv for £11 - new minimum price £13.63

Cider​

Aldi - Taurus cider - 2 litres at 5% abv - £1.99 - new minimum price £5

Asda - Premium dry cider - 2 litres at 4.7% abv - £2.30 - new minimum price £4.70

Lidl - Woodgate’s Apple Cider - 2 litres at 5% abv - £1.99 - new minimum price £5