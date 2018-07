Have your say

Former foreign secretary Lord Carrington, who was the last foreign secretary to resign before Boris Johnson did so yesterday, has died at the age of 99.

The Conservative peer famously resigned from Margaret Thatcher’s Government in 1982 after accepting responsibility for the Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands.

Downing Street described his death as “very sad news”, while Theresa May’s effective deputy David Lidington paid tribute to a “career spent in public service”.