In pictures: Meghan Markle wears wedding dress by British designer

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female Artistic Director at French fashion house Givenchy, Kensington Palace said.

The gown, with open bateau neckline and sculpted waist, was described by Kensington Palace as “epitomising a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy”.

Meghan’s delicate veil was five metres long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza, with her two pageboys carrying the ends as she made her way up the steps.

Her hair was styled in an up do and she wore the glittering Quen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

Aruna Seth, shoe designer and socialite, said the boat neckline on the white dress was “modern” complemented by traditional long sleeves.

Ms Seth, who designed Pippa Middleton’s shoes for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: “The veil looks very traditional and as I expected and her hair up looks gorgeous in a low bun.”

“Very elegant and sophisticated.”

When asked how it compares to Kate’s dress, she added: “Looks more simple and the boat neck is very modern, traditional long-sleeved.”

The first glimpse of the bride’s gown was seen as she travelled to St George’s Chapel in a vintage Rolls-Royce limousine, loaned for the day by the Queen.

Wearing a white veil and white dress with a boat neck she waved to onlookers as the car departed.