In Full: Scots recognised in New Year Honours list

The Most Ancient And Most Noble Order Of The Thistle

His Grace Sir Richard Walter John Montagu Douglas Scott, KBE. Duke of Buccleuch And Queensberry. (Dumfries)

Knights Bachelor

Professor John Kevin Curtice, FBA, FRSE. Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde and Senior Research Fellow, NatCen Social Research. For services to the Social Sciences and Politics. (Glasgow)

Very Reverend Professor Iain Richard Torrance. Pro-Chancellor, University of Aberdeen. For services to Higher Education and Theology. (Edinburgh)

Royal Victorian Order

CVO

Donald Angus Cameron Of Lochiel. Lord-Lieutenant of Inverness-shire.

Guy Wyndham Nial Hamilton Clark. Lord-Lieutenant of Renfrewshire.

Order Of The British Empire

DBE

Mrs Angela Mary Pedder, OBE. Formerly chief executive, Devon Success Regime and Sustainability and Transformation Plan. For services to Healthcare. (East Lothian)

Lady (Susan Ilene) Rice, CBE. For services to Business, the Arts and charity in Scotland.

CBE

Professor Nevin Fraser David Bell. For services to Economics and Public Policy. (Perth and Kinross)

Patrick Lorne Crerar. For services to the Hospitality Industry in Scotland and to charity. (Stenton, East Lothian)

Mrs Denise Susan Horsfall. Work Services director, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Welfare in Scotland. (South Lanarkshire)

James Brown Martin. Formerly Scottish Public Services Ombudsman. For services to the Scottish Public Sector. (Glasgow)

Professor Maureen Lesley McAra. Professor of Penology and assistant Principal for Community Engagement University of Edinburgh. For services to Criminology. (Edinburgh)

Professor Andrew David Morris, FRSE. Formerly chief Scientist (Health), Scottish Government and vice-Principal (Data Science), University of Edinburgh. For services to Science in Scotland. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Dr Joseph John Morrow. President, Mental Health Tribunal for Scotland. For public service to Mental Health. (Angus)

Andrew Ogilvie Robertson, OBE. Chairman, LAR Housing Trust. For services to Veterans, Healthcare and Affordable Housing in Glasgow and the West of Scotland. (Stirling and Falkirk)

Ms Joanna Kate Swinson. For political and public service. (Glasgow)

Benjamin John Paget Thomson. Formerly chairman Board of Trustees, National Galleries of Scotland. For services to Arts and Culture in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

OBE

Ms Irene Adams. Adviser to the Chair, Green Investment Bank. For services to the UK Green Economy. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Patricia Ann Armstrong. Chief executive officer, Association of chief Officers of Scottish Voluntary Organisations. For services to Voluntary Organisations. (Edinburgh)

Dr William Stewart Arnold. Principal Mechanical Specialist Inspector, Health and Safety Executive. For services to Industry Health and Safety. (Bridge of Allan, Stirling and Falkirk)

Professor Jeremy Bagg. Head of Dental School, University of Glasgow. For services to Dental Education. (Glasgow)

Professor Derek Bell. President, the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. For services to Unscheduled Care and Quality Improvement. (Edinburgh)

Dr Fiona Janet Bradley. Director, The Fruitmarket Gallery. For services to the Arts. (Edinburgh)

Professor Sally-Ann Cooper. Professor of Learning Disabilities, University of Glasgow. For services to Science and Medicine. (Glasgow)

Ms Caroline Docherty. Deputy Keeper of the Signet. For services to the Legal Profession and The Society of Writers to Her Majestys Signet. (Edinburgh)

Ms Geraldine Patricia Doherty. For services to Public Safety and Social Care. (Edinburgh)

Robert Thomas Edwards. Chairman, Scotframe Timber Engineering Ltd. For services to Business and charity in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Raymond Marvin Entwistle. For voluntary and charitable services particularly to the Arts in Scotland.

Professor Margaret Catherine Frame. Professor of Cancer Research and Science director, Edinburgh Cancer Research Centre. For services to Cancer Research. (Lauder, Berwickshire)

Graham Henry Tarbet Garvie. Formerly Convener, Scottish Borders Council. For services to Local Government and to the community in the Scottish Borders. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Mrs Nora Helen Houston. Senior Delivery manager, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Taxpayers. (Lanarkshire)

Ms Joan Ingram. For voluntary service to Healthcare, particularly Type 1 Diabetes Treatment. (Aberdeen)

Dr Rajan Madhok. Trustee, Darlindas Charity for Renal Research. For services to Renal Research and Tackling Health Inequalities in Scotland. (Pollokshields, Glasgow)

John Ian McLauchlan. For services to Rugby and charity. (Edinburgh)

Ms Elma Murray. Chief executive, North Ayrshire Council. For services to Local Government, Education and the Economy.

Dr Lesley Sawers. Equality and Human Rights commissioner for Scotland. For services to Business and Equality. (Glasgow)

Mrs Alison Norma Sellar. Chief executive, Activpayroll. For services to Business in Scotland and Abroad. (Cults, Aberdeenshire)

Ms Teresa Tennant. Co-founder, Jupiter Ecology Fund. For services to Sustainable Investment. (Innerleithen, Tweeddale)

Professor Angela Eleine Thomas. Consultant Paediatric Haematologist, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh. For services to the Regulation of Public Health. (Edinburgh)

Dr James Patrick Vestey. Formerly consultant Dermatologist and head of service, NHS Highland. For services to Dermatology. (Drumnadrochit, Inverness)

Professor Kathryn Anne Whaler. Chair of Geophysics, University of Edinburgh. For services to Geophysics. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Joyce Helen White. Chief executive, West Dunbartonshire Council. For services to Local Government, Further Education and Girlguiding. (Saltcoats, Ayrshire and Arran)

MBE

Ms Sally Arnison. Pharmacist and director, Barnton Pharmacy and Travel Clinic. For services to Healthcare and the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Isabella Bell Banks. Secretary, Lightburn Elderly Association Project. For services to Older People in South Lanarkshire. (Cambuslang, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Sara Catherine Beauregard. Co-founder, Youth Vision. For services to Special Needs Education in Edinburgh. (Midlothian)

Mrs Rosamund Anne Blair. County vice-president, Girlguiding Dunbartonshire, and Instructor, Riding for the Disabled. For services to Children and People with Disabilities. (Milngavie, Dunbartonshire)

Mrs Patricia Edith Boyd. For services to Religious and Moral Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

John Ross Brodie. Chief executive, Scottish Midland Co-operative Society. For services to Business and the Voluntary Sector in Scotland. (South Queensferry, West Lothian)

Dr Jane Bruce. Formerly Clinical director, Out of Hours Service, NHS Tayside. For services to General Practice and Primary Care Services in Tayside. (Dundee)

John Millar Caskie. For services to the community in Dumfries. (Locharbriggs, Dumfries)

Balwant Singh Chadha. Formerly Councillor, North Lanarkshire Council. For services to Local Government and Community Cohesion in the West of Scotland. (Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire)

James Cosmo Copeland. For services to Drama. (London)

Dr Ian Morris Davies. Programme manager Renewables and Energy at Marine Scotland Science. For services to Marine Science and voluntary service in the UK and Abroad. (Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire)

Ms Nora Dillon. For services to Affordable Housing Credit Management and the community in Rutherglen and Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Maj Oliver Philip Butler Dobson. The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Grant Jonathan Douglas. Founder and chief executive officer, Sup Products Limited. For services to People with Disabilities. (Edinburgh)

David Duke. Founder and chief executive, Street Soccer Scotland. For services to Football and Socially Disadvantaged People. (Edinburgh)

Alexander Duncan. Regional commissioner East Region, Scout Association. For services to the Scouting Movement and the Vine Trust. (Kincardine on Forth, Fife)

Dr Alistair Mark Emslie-Smith. General Practitioner, Arthurstone Medical Centre, Dundee. For services to Healthcare, particularly Diabetes Treatment in Scotland. (Broughty Ferry, Dundee)

Mrs Sara Lee Fitzsimmons. Executive Charity director, SiMBA. For services to Bereaved Families. (Dunbar, East Lothian)

Craig Andrew Graham. Chairman, The Spartans Community Football Academy. For services to Football and the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Evelyn Joan Grieve. Speaker, Children’s Hospice Association Scotland. For voluntary service in Perthshire.

Mrs Jill Hardy. For voluntary service to the Arts in Dumfries and Galloway.

Alan Thomas Hughes. Area Convener, Glasgow Children’s Panel. For services to the Children’s Hearings System in Scotland. (Glasgow)

Mrs Glenys Irene Hughes. For services to Music in Orkney and Charity in Malawi. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Mrs Susan Stephen Kennedy. Formerly National Co-ordinator, General Practice Nursing in NHS Education Scotland. For services to General Practice Nurse Education. (Elie, Fife)

Derek Ross King. Television and radio presenter. For services to broadcasting the arts and charity.

Dr Susan Elizabeth Kruse. For services to Community Archaeology in the Highlands of Scotland. (Strathpeffer, Ross and Cromarty)

Mrs Susan Florence Moyes Law. Chair, Muirfield Riding Therapy. For services to Riding for the Disabled. (Gullane, East Lothian)

Mrs Katherine Mary (Kay) MacKay. Chair, Isle of Lewis Local Committee, Cancer Research UK. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Isle of Lewis, Western Isles)

Miss Sine Cameron MacVicar. Formerly Headteacher of Dunbeg Primary School. For services to Education and the community in Dunbeg, Argyll. (Argyll and Bute)

Ms Margaret Mather. Founder of Dundee Junior Showtime Youth Theatre. For services to the Arts and community in Dundee. (Dundee)

Angus James McIntosh. Managing director of Lecht Ski Centre. For services to Skiing and Tourism in North East Scotland. (Strathdon, Aberdeenshire)

Robert Duncan McPhail. For services to the community in Tarbert. (Tarbert, Argyll and Bute)

Mrs Moira Anne Monaghan. Formerly head teacher, Bushes Primary School, Paisley. For services to Education in Renfrewshire. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire)

Mrs Margaret Gilmour Wilson Moodie. Formerly volunteer, St Columbas. For services to People with Life Limiting Illnesses and to Deaf People in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Karen Vivienne Morrison. For services to the Children’s Hearings System in Scotland and the community in North Lanarkshire. (Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire)

Ms Ann Stewart Muir. Volunteer, Macmillan Cancer Voice. For services to people affected by cancer in Scotland. (Blackwood, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Patricia Ann Reid. Secretary, Dunfermline Tennis Club. For services to tennis and lacrosse in Scotland. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Dr James Peter Robson. Doctor, Scotland National Rugby Team and head of Medical Services, Scottish Rugby Union. For services to Rugby. (Fowlis, Dundee)

Mrs Paula Roots. Group manager, Early Years and Early Intervention, West Lothian Council. For services to the community in West Lothian.

Miss Leslie Ann Roy. For services to Athletics in Scotland. (Bearsden, Dunbartonshire)

Shyamal Kanti Sengupta. For services to Interfaith Relations in Renfrewshire. (Giffnock, Renfrewshire)

Ms Summera Naheed Shaheen. Owner, The Diamond Studio. For services to Business and the community in Glasgow. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Colin Ian Angus Skeath. Formerly neighbourhood inspector, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing and the community in Halifax. (Argyll and Bute)

Mrs Frances Jane Sloan. Chair, Aldouran Wetland Garden. For voluntary service in Leswalt, Wigtownshire. (Stranraer, Wigtown)

Bryan James Sutherland. Engineer, Loganair. For services to the Orkney Air Service. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Robert Telford Tinlin. Formerly chief executive, Southend on Sea Borough Council. For services to Local Government in Essex. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Ms Hayley Walters. Welfare and Anaesthesia Veterinary Nurse, University of Edinburgh. For services to Veterinary Education and Animal Welfare. (Edinburgh)

William Duncan Watt. Chairman, Wick Harbour Authority. For services to the community in Wick and Caithness. (Wick, Caithness)

British Empire Medal – BEM

Mark Macleod Beaumont. For services to Sport Broadcasting and charity. (Cupar, Fife)

Mrs Jean Bett. For services to Education and Community Drama in Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire. (Renfrewshire)

Mrs Elizabeth Masson Blades. Captain, 5th Motherwell Girls Brigade. For services to Young People and the community in Motherwell, Lanarkshire. (Carluke, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Jean Clarkson. For services to Riding for the Disabled in Dumfries and Galloway. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries)

Hamish Dean. Pipe Major, Huntly and District Pipe Band. For services to Piping and the community in Aberdeenshire. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

Mathew Fyfe. Poppy Convener, Royal British Legion. For services to Veterans in Aberdeenshire. (Balmedie, Aberdeenshire)

Patrick James Gaul. For voluntary service in Turriff Aberdeenshire. (Turriff, Aberdeenshire)

Aonghas William Grant. For services to Fiddling and Music Tuition in the Highlands. (Caol, Inverness)

Mrs Isabella Turnbull Halliday. Fundraiser, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland. For services to charity. (Hawick, Scottish Borders)

Peter George Thomson Hardie. Badminton and Tennis Coach. For services to Sport and Young People in the Scottish Borders. (Duns, Berwickshire)

Mrs Margaret Mary Harvie. For services to Music in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries)

Mrs Emmelence Irivuzimana Higgins. Manager, Barlochan Care Home. For services to Older People in Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway. (Castle Douglas, Dumfries)

Mrs Margaret Harvey Jamieson. Founder, The Blue Door. For services to the community and charity in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Mrs Patricia Jardine. For services to charity through the Annan and District Group of Friends, Dumfries and Galloway. (Annan, Dumfries)

Geoffrey Miles Keating. Founder and conductor, Solway Sinfonia. For services to Music and charity in Dumfries and Galloway. (Gatehouse of Fleet, Dumfries)

John Law. For services to the community in Coldstream Scottish Borders.

Mrs Elizabeth MacColl. For voluntary service in North Berwick. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

John Maclean. Chairman, Peterhead Branch, RAF Association. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Mrs Andrea Manson. For voluntary service to Disability Sport. (Annan, Dumfries)

William John Matheson. For services to Music, Culture and charity in the Highlands. (Broadhill, Nairn)

Mrs Veronica McDonald. Club Leader, Firpark Alma Group. For services to Adults with Special Needs in North Lanarkshire. (Motherwell, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Elaine Davidson McIntee. Physiotherapy Technical Instructor, Douglas Grant Rehabilitation Centre, Irvine. For services to Holistic Rehabilitation in Ayrshire. (Irvine, Ayrshire and Arran)

Alan McIntosh. Company Captain, 1st Buckie Company. For services to the Boys Brigade. (Buckie, Banffshire)

Mrs Jennifer Kay McIntosh. Officer in Charge, Anchor Boys, 1st Buckie Company. For services to the Boys Brigade. (Buckie, Banffshire)

Andrew Menmuir. Group Scout Leader, Tannadice Scout Group. For services to the Scouting Movement in Angus. (Forfar, Angus)

Mrs Gillian Ward Milne. Senior Dental Nurse, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. For services to Maxillofacial Surgery Patients in Tayside. (Dundee)

Ms Patricia (Patsy) Morrison. Founder and managing director, Universal Comedy. For services to Comedy. People with Long Term Health Conditions and charity. (Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire)

Mrs Helen Arrol Morton. Childline Volunteer, NSPCC. For services to Children and Young People. (East Kilbride, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Sandra Elizabeth Plasting. Manager and Matron, Queen’s House Nursing and Residential Home. For services to Older People and the community in the Scottish Borders. (Kelso, Scottish Borders)

Stuart Christopher Rose. For services to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Scotland. (Culloden, Inverness)

Mrs Elizabeth Pauline Scott. Crossing Patrol Warden, Alloway Primary School. For services to Education in Ayrshire. (Maybole, Ayrshire)

Ronald Scott Smith. For voluntary service to Harmeny School, the Seagull Trust and the community in Midlothian. (Edinburgh)

David Stark. Pipe Major. For voluntary service to Piping in South Lanarkshire. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Lisa Ann Stephenson. Founder, Lisa’s Challenge for Maggie’s. For services to Maggie’s Cancer Care Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Mrs Elizabeth MacPhail Stoddart. For services to the community in Lanarkshire. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Mrs Marion Maitland (Morag) Wallace. For voluntary service in Falkirk and Stirlingshire. (Stenhousemuir, Stirling and Falkirk)

Queen’s Police Medal – QPM

Superintendent Lesley Clark. Police Service of Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Barry McEwan. Police Service of Scotland.

Queen’s Fire Service Medal – QFSM

Firefighter Gordon Brown. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal –QAM

Mark Treherne. SORT Team Leader East of Scotland Special Operations Response Team, Scottish Ambulance Service.