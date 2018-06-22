Full list: House Of Fraser stores set to close

Struggling department store House of Fraser has been given the green light from creditors to axe more than half of its stores, resulting in an estimated 6,000 job losses.

31 out of its 59 outlets will close their doors through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which will also allow it to secure rent reductions on its remaining shops.

Closures will affect up to 2,000 House of Fraser staff and a further 4,000 across brands and concessions.

House of Fraser secured the backing of more than 75 per cent of creditors, including landlords, for the CVA at a meeting on Friday.

The full list of stores closing:

Altrincham

Aylesbury

Birkenhead

Birmingham

Bournemouth

Camberley

Cardiff

Carlisle

Chichester

Cirencester

Cwmbran

Darlington

Doncaster

Edinburgh

Frasers

Epsom

Grimsby

High Wycombe

Hull

Leamington Spa

Lincoln

London Oxford Street

London King Willam Street

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Plymouth

Shrewsbury

Skipton

Swindon

Telford

Wolverhampton

Worcester

The full list of stores remaining open:

Bath

Belfast

Bluewater

Bristol

Cheltenham

Croydon

Dublin

Dundrum

Edinburgh (Jenners)

Exeter

Gateshead

Metro Centre

Glasgow

Guildford

Huddersfield

Maidstone

Manchester

Nottingham

Leeds

Loch Lomond Shores (Jenners)

London Victoria

London Westfield

Reading (The Oracle)

Richmond

Rushden Lakes

Sheffield Meadowhall

Solihull (Beatties)

Sutton Coldfield

West Thurrock Lakeside

House of Fraser said the shops earmarked for closure, including its Oxford Street store, would remain open until early 2019.

The company CEO Alex Williamson warned that the store closures and job losses represented the “last viable” option to save the retailer, with the group at risk of collapse had the CVA been rejected.