Ex-wife of rapist John Worboys ‘disgusted’ at his release from prison

Black cab rapist John Worboys should never be let our of prison, his ex-wife has said.

Jean Clayton warned the prolific sex attacker’s “next step would have been murder”, had he not been jailed indefinitely in 2008 for a string of assault on female passengers.

A Parole Board decision that the 60-year-old should now be released after serving a minimum eight-year sentence was met with outrage from victims’ groups and charities when it became public on Thursday.

Ms Clayton, 60, who was married to Worboys between 1991 and 1995, told The Sun: “I feel utter disgust. If he hadn’t been caught and taken to court he would have murdered somebody. It’s very scary. He was the biggest mistake of my life.”

The mother-of-three said she ended their relationship after she caught him spying on her two daughters when they were teenagers.

One of them, Carrie-Ann, now 40, told the newspaper: “I caught him spying and he tried to give me massages. He was creepy, conniving.

“He made our family’s life a misery. I can’t imagine what these women are feeling. Nine years and out isn’t justice. It’s awful.”

