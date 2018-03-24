Crackdown on ‘rip off’ airline fees

Unexpected fees faced by airline passengers may be reduced under a proposed Government clampdown.

Ministers are looking at ways to make flight-booking information more transparent so passengers can avoid excess charges, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

There is a proposed clampdown on unexpected fees for passengers

Basic services like name changes, checking in at the airport rather than online and re-issuing boarding passes can hit travellers with significant expense beyond the headline ticket price.

Changing the name on a flight ticket costs up to £160 with Ryanair, £50 for long-haul flights with Thomas Cook and up to £52 with easyJet.

In 2016, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ordered a review into every airline selling tickets in the UK to assess if costs are presented transparently.

A CAA spokesman said the investigation is “about making sure airlines are open and clear so that people understand what they are actually paying for”.

The DfT’s aviation strategy is due to launch at the end of the year.

Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg said: “When passengers book flights, they can sometimes be hit with additional charges over and above the original quoted flight cost.

“The DfT puts passengers at the heart of everything we do and we want to ensure people have as much information as possible when making decisions over which flight to book.

“Through our Aviation Strategy, we will explore ways to improve and enhance the information available, so passengers can make well-informed decisions before deciding who to fly with.”