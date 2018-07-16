Brexit compromise could encourage far right, Tory MP warns

A Tory MP has caused controversy by appearing to suggest the Government’s Brexit stance could open the door for the political rise of far right activist Tommy Robinson.

Attacking the Cabinet’s compromise Chequers deal on EU withdrawal, Nadine Dorries insisted it had left voters disillusioned and created an opportunity for a “charismatic” figure to come forward with a new party.

The Mid-Bedfordshire MP tweeted: “The #Chequers deal has disenfranchised voters.

“People telling me at the weekend that it was ‘last straw’ and if a charismatic figure stood heading a new party, they would vote for him/her. Sounds like we could be heading for our very own Trump/Macron/Robinson.”

When challenged on social media whether she meant jailed far right activist Robinson could become prime minister, Ms Dorries said he was “reprehensible”.

The MP said: “I’m suggesting that if people remain angry with the establishment, as happened in America, we could end up with a truly reprehensible and frightening prospect as a future PM.”

Robinson, real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed for 13 months for contempt of court after filming people involved in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media.