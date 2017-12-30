Blaze tackled at Manchester apartment block

Have your say

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on a number of floors in an apartment block in Manchester.

Roads have been closed as emergency services respond to the fire in a 12-storey building on Joiner Street in the city’s Northern Quarter.

Picture: @heyitsmol/PA Wire

Images posted on social media show flames engulfing several floors and smoke billowing out, while crowds of people watch on from below.

One person has been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area, with Joiner Street and Church Street closed.

Picture: Andrew Hirst @modernenglish/PA Wire

The fire service tweeted: “We still have 12 fire appliances tackling the blaze in the Northern Quarter over a number of floors.

“Firefighting in still ongoing and one casualty has been taken to hospital suffer by smoke inhalation. Please avoid the area as roads are still shut.”

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said resources are at the scene but no further information is currently available.

Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell tweeted: “I have spoken with the Manchester fire service. The #manchesterfire is under control and the building is being safely evacuated.

“Paramedics & others are at the scene to triage all those affected but no serious injuries known. Thank you our brilliant firefighters & paramedics.”

