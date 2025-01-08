You will have to pay more for the TV licence in 2025 🚨

The TV licence fee price will be going up from April 2025.

Brits will have to fork out an extra £5 this year.

Further rises are also expected in 2026 and 2027.

A price hike for the TV licence fee this year has been confirmed. The Government has announced a rise in the cost will kick in from April - and further increases are on the horizon.

The current BBC royal charter, which lays out how the broadcaster is funded, is due to run out in 2027. It has been reported that the Government is considering ending prosecution for people who dodge paying the licence fee.

If you are wondering how much extra you will have to pay for your TV licence - here’s how it will hit your wallet, and when the price rise will kick in this year.

How much does the TV licence cost in 2025?

The TV licence fee will increase in April 2025.

The price of the licence fee will be going up this year, the Government has confirmed. It will cost you £174.50 for the year - which works out at slightly less than £15 per month.

For those who only have a black and white TV, that licence will cost £58.50.

How much has the prices gone up for 2025?

The BBC reports that the licence fee increased by a whopping £10.50 from 2023 to 2024. But while the cost has gone up for 2025 - and will also increase in 2026 and 2027 - it has only risen by £5.

The cost last year was £169.50 - and the rise for 2025 takes the licence fee to £174.50 for the year. But you might be wondering when the price increase comes into effect.

When does the TV licence fee go up?

The £5 increase to the licence fee will go into effect from April 1 2025 - and you can expect further rises in April 2026 and 2027. Under the current BBC charter, prices will rise for each of the next two years, based on inflation.

The Government is planning a review of the BBC’s charter to decide on future funding past 2027. The Beeb reports that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said there would be "an honest national conversation about the broadcaster’s long-term future".

Who needs to pay the licence fee?

With the price going up, you might be wondering who exactly needs to pay for a TV licence. If you are planning to watch live TV in any form - that includes via apps like Netflix, Prime Video, ITVX, Now TV - you need to pay the fee.

Also if you are watching to watch things on demand on BBC iPlayer, you need to pony up for the TV licence. However if you only watch non-live shows on streaming services, you don’t need to fork out for the fee.