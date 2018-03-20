20 of the most unusual baby names in Scotland

Have your say

Jack and Olivia may steal the limelight as the most popular baby names in Scotland, but many parents strive to come up with something a little more unique.

Taking inspiration from politics, comic books, cities and film, over 2,800 first names were registered only once in Scotland last year.

These included girls named Bella-Caledonia, Indie-Star, Nirvana-Raine, Obsidian, Queen-Johannah and Ultra-Violet.

Boys with a unique name in 2017 included Amazon, Boston-Blu, Fox, Jaxn, Nimbus, Ransom, Sheriff and Tiger.

We selected 20 of the more unusual names on the birth list.