World first for the amber nectar as whisky matures in Antarctica

Team hopes conditions of -35C will infuse product with continent’s terroir of ‘clean air, strong winds, and icy temperatures’

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world's first ever whisky matured in Antarctica has been bottled for a unique new collection.

Two casks of the Isla Marambio whisky have been maturing for three years at Marambio Base on Seymour Island, Antarctica.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts hope the -35°C temperatures have helped infuse the whisky with "Antarctica's maritime terroir - Antarctic clean air, strong winds, and icy temperatures".

Lila Serenelli, co-founder of La Alazana Distillery, in Antarctica | / SWNS

The casks were flown to Argentina with assistance from the Argentinian Ministry of Defence.

Isla Marambio was distilled by Argentinian firm La Alazana Distillery, with the help of British whisky entrepreneur Daniel Monk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lila Serenelli, the co-founder of La Alazana Distillery, said: "We already know it's different; when I was decanting it there was a very special floral note that is not so strong in our whisky usually.

"There’s something that I think has happened.

The casks matured in Antarctica | / SWNS

"Although there are temperature variations, the mid temperatures tend to be under zero.

"This movement allows extraction and oxidation, but holds the ethanol in, and reduces evaporation.

"We’ll have better insight when we measure the ABV of the vatted whisky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can say that it’s very cold, very far, extremely vast and it’s so far away that it’s shocking.

"When I was standing there, staring at the frozen sea, I just got this aching in my heart that pulled tears from my eyes and I just knew that our whisky spent three whole years there and that was just it.”

The unique bottles will be part of a project by Mr Monk and the La Alazana Distillery Argentina which aims to showcase whiskies from around the globe.

Ms Serenelli added: "Together we made history by sending casks of La Alazana whisky to Base Marambio, where it was matured on the Antarctic continent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Monk said: "That achievement completed something that had never been done in the world of whisky bringing the spirit of adventure to the coldest, most remote place on Earth.

"For me, Antarctica isn’t just a frontier, it’s a symbol of purity, endurance, and balance.

"This collection - The Continent Series - whiskies matured on every continent, including Zealandia and Antarctica is more than a set of bottles.

"It’s a story of the world told through flavour, climate, and collaboration.