Why was Prince Philip not a King? Royal line of succession explained - and who is next in line to throne

Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947, shortly before she became the monarch in 1952

By Rhona Shennan, NationalWorld Team
Published 16th Apr 2021, 14:13 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:53 BST

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Charles became King Charles III with his wife Camilla Parker-Bowels becoming the Queen Consort. Ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday 6 May, many have started to wonder why Camilla has been issued the title of Queen Consort when Prince Philip was not called King.

This is everything you need to know.

Why was Prince Philip not a King?

While a woman who marries a King in Britain can be called a Queen - as with the Queen Mother - the rules are different for men who marry female monarchs like Queen Elizabeth II.

They cannot use the title “King” because this is only given to males who inherit the throne directly.

Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 before she became the monarch in 1952.

She later awarded Philip the title of “Prince”, prior to which he was the Duke of Edinburgh - a title which he remained well-known by.

Who is next in line to the throne?

The order of succession is the sequence of members of the Royal Family in the order in which they stand in line to the throne.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Charles became the new King. His coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

Following Charles is his oldest son, Prince William, the Prince of Wales. His children, rather than Prince Harry, are next in line to the throne in age order, from Prince George to Princess Charlotte and then Prince Louis.

(L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)(L-R) Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follows next and then his son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The official royal family website sets out the line of succession as such:

SOVEREIGN

  1. The Prince of Wales
  2. Prince George of Wales
  3. Princess Charlotte of Wales
  4. Prince Louis of Wales
  5. The Duke of Sussex
  6. Prince Archie of Sussex
  7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex
  8. The Duke of York
  9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
  10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
  11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank
  12. Master August Brooksbank
  13. The Duke of Edinburgh
  14. Earl of Wessex
  15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
  16. The Princess Royal
  17. Mr. Peter Phillips
  18. Miss Savannah Phillips
  19. Miss Isla Phillips
  20. Mrs. Michael Tindall
  21. Miss Mia Tindall
  22. Miss Lena Tindall
  23. Master Lucas Tindall
